Former Florida A&M running back Terrell Jennings has officially joined an NFL roster. The Duval, Florida, native was called up from the New England Patriots practice squad to active duty for the game against the Houston Texans.

Jennings becomes the fourth active Rattler on a NFL roster, joining Markquese Bell with the Dallas Cowboys, Isaiah Land with the Indianapolis Colts, and recently activated Xavier Smith with the Los Angeles Rams.

With starter Rhamondre Stevenson sidelined due to a foot injury, Jennings played 14 of 66 offensive snaps in New England’s 41-21 loss to Houston. He recorded five touches, with a long run of five yards, finishing the day with 13 rushing yards.

Prior to this game, Jennings had a strong preseason, leading the Patriots with 38 rushing yards on six carries, including a longest run of 20 yards, along with 11 receiving yards on two receptions in a 17-3 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Signed as an undrafted free agent, Jennings is known for his physicality and hard-nosed running style. He has quickly become a standout, showcasing the same strengths that defined his college career at FAMU, where he played 44 games. Jennings finished with 381 rushing attempts for 1,754 yards and 24 touchdowns, including a career-high ten touchdowns during his senior season.

In 2023, Jennings was named Offensive MVP of both the Florida Classic and the SWAC Championship game.

Initially reported by HBCUgameday, former head coach Willie Simmons expressed pride in Jennings’ journey. “If you looked up the word perseverance in the dictionary, you’d probably see a picture of Terrell Jennings. If anyone knows his story, seeing where he came from and where he is today is truly remarkable. I’m so proud he’s getting to live out his dream, and I look forward to seeing what God has in store for him.”

Following his recent performance, Jennings was reported by CBS Sports to have been reverted back to the practice squad.