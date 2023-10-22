The New England Patriots have made a change at quarterback on the depth chart, but it might not be the one that most Patriots fans are anticipating. The Patriots have made Bailey Zappe the backup once again, with Will Grier listed as the emergency QB for the Week 7 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, according to Ian Rapoport.

Mac Jones will remain the starter in Week 7, despite his recent struggles. Jones threw for 200 yards and completed 72 percent of his passes last week in a loss to the Raiders, but he also threw an interception and failed to throw for a touchdown for the third straight week for the Patriots.

Two straight AFC East division matchups against the Bills in Week 7 and the Dolphins in Week 8 could potentially lead to more quarterback changes for the struggling Patriots, who are quickly falling out of the division race behind the Bills, Dolphins, and Jets. New England is just 1-5 on the season after last week's loss to the Raiders.

Patriots depth chart changes at QB

Jones has been benched in multiple games this season, as the Patriots have suffered two of the worst regular season losses in Bill Belichick's career. Belichick signed a lucrative contract extension earlier this offseason, according to Rapoport.

It's unclear what the Patriots are going to do long-term at quarterback, as Jones has remained the starter despite his poor play and the Patriots have made no other significant moves behind him except for reshuffling the order of the backup quarterbacks behind him on the depth chart. If Jones struggles against the Bills, it sounds like Zappe will be the next man up for New England.