By Conor Roche · 2 min read

FOXBOROUGH – New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick credited his team’s veteran leaders along with a pair of former players on his coaching staff for helping his team get through the difficulties of this week in the aftermath of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest on Monday.

A pair of those veteran leaders gave kudos to Belichick on Thursday. Matthew Slater, who’s the longest-tenured Patriot and has played with the team since 2008, said his coach shined this week.

“So often, people like to paint Bill as being this emotionless guy that just cares about one thing, has a one-track mind,” Matthew Slater said. “But this week, I’ve certainly seen the compassion and empathy, the human side, if you will, of Bill.”

“He’s been very compassionate,” Slater added. So I think it’s really helped the team navigate the week. I think you definitely tip your cap to the way he’s led.”

The Patriots’ Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon concurred with what Slater said.

“I think he’s done a great job just trying to connect with us, trying to break it away from football and actually having life conversations in a team setting, which, you know, he really doesn’t do,” Matthew Judon said.