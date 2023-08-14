The New England Patriots have been one of the most successful teams in the NFL over the past two decades. However, they are facing some challenges ahead of the 2023 NFL season. With training camps underway, several first-stringers could be in danger of losing their starting jobs. In this article, we will take a look at two Patriots players who are at risk of losing their starting roles. We will also discuss what this could mean for the team's performance in the upcoming season.

New England Patriots 2022 Performance

The New England Patriots had a challenging 2022 NFL season. They finished with an 8-9 record and missed the playoffs. Despite returning most of their contributors from the previous year, the team experienced a sharp regression on offense. However, there were some positive aspects to their season. They had a top-10 offense and defense at certain points during the season. Young quarterback Mac Jones showed promise and had a respectable performance, considering the circumstances. Overall, the Patriots' 2022 season was a mix of highs and lows, with the team falling short of their playoff aspirations.

Despite the disappointing record, the Patriots' 2022 campaign still showcased the resilience and coaching prowess of Bill Belichick. The team consistently outperformed expectations, and Belichick's ability to maximize the talent on the roster was evident. The Patriots' defense was particularly impressive, finishing 11th in points allowed and ninth in yards allowed. However, the offense struggled to find cohesion and lacked playmakers around Mac Jones. This led to their regression on that side of the ball. Looking ahead to the 2023 NFL season, the Patriots will need to address their offensive issues and make improvements to compete at a higher level. That said, with Belichick still at the helm, there is optimism that the team will bounce back and be a formidable force in the league once again.

Here we will look at the Patriots first-stringers who might lose their starting jobs ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

1. Right Tackles

Riley Reiff entered camp as the presumed starting right tackle. However, he eventually was demoted in favor of Conor McDermott, who should be a backup. Swing tackle Calvin Anderson still can’t get on the field. Trent Brown has taken his spot. Meanwhile, rookie Sidy Sow, who played mostly guard in college, has seen most of his reps with the third-team offense. Andrew Stueber, a seventh-round pick in 2022, appears bound for the practice squad. All have played poorly, leaving right tackle as arguably New England’s biggest concern through two weeks.

After a sluggish start to training camp, newcomer Mike Gesicki is starting to come on strong. This was a pleasant surprise because he was a spring standout. Gesicki made two of the best catches we've seen in camp this summer over the last few days. First, he had a one-handed sideline grab on a wheel route with Jabrill Peppers draped all over him. Then, he also had a ridiculous one-handed, toe-tapping grab in the red zone that was arguably the catch of camp so far.

Although the one-handed grabs are fun, Gesicki was also on the receiving end of a well-timed crossing pattern from Jones that was the real eye-catcher. Those routes should be bread-and-butter plays, especially off play-action, and Gesicki complimented Jones for the touch and accuracy on the throw in rainy conditions. Jones's trust to put the ball into Gesicki's catch radius, as we saw on the one-handed grabs, is improving, while their timing is also taking a step forward as camp continues. Gesicki will be very involved in the passing game this season.

What this mean is that Hunter Henry should be looking over his shoulder. Gesicki has been more impressive at camp, and it may only be a matter of time before Henry falls to the bench.

Team Outlook

The Patriots are hoping to build on their success from last season and make a deeper run in the playoffs in 2023. They have made some key additions in the offseason. These include the aforementioned Gesicki, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, and cornerback Jonathan Jones. However, there are still some question marks surrounding the team, particularly on offense. The offensive line is a concern, as they lost starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn in free agency. The running back position is also a bit of a question mark. They have several players who could compete for the starting job. Overall, the Patriots have the talent to be a playoff team. However, they will need to address some of these issues if they want to make a deep run.

Looking Ahead

The New England Patriots are a team in transition. As things stand, some key players might lose their starting jobs ahead of the 2023 NFL season. While this can be a difficult process, it is also an opportunity for the team to get younger and more dynamic. With the addition of some key free agents and the emergence of young players like Jones and Rhamondre Stevenson, the Patriots have the potential to be a playoff team once again. However, they will need to address some of the issues on offense. They also need to make some tough decisions about their veteran players if they want to take the next step.