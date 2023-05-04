Mike Gesicki formed a bond right away with Mac Jones following his signing with the New England Patriots in March.

The veteran tight end revealed that the quarterback wanted to throw with him outside the team facility at the start of the offseason program in April. But Gesicki didn’t have a place to stay yet, so Jones offered a spot in his house for the time being.

Gesicki accepted and has stayed in Jones’ basement while the two have worked together at the team’s facility and have worked out together with other teammates at a local high school.

“It was cool. I came up here and he reached out to me. I ended up staying over at his house,” Gesicki said Thursday of Jones’ offer to him. “Just kind of getting to know him, building that relationship, that chemistry. It was cool. It was a good opportunity. Bailey was out there that day, too. It was good for a lot of guys to gain camaraderie and get to work.

“He’s got a nice setup over there. He’s got a nice setup in the basement. I stayed there so it was good.”

New #Patriots TE Mike Gesicki talks about Mac Jones, bringing The Griddy to Foxboro. pic.twitter.com/cnYdcNMBj8 — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) May 4, 2023

Gesicki has also enjoyed his new roommate.

“Really cool dude,” Gesicki said of Jones. “Cool personality. Love the energy and the juice that he brings in practices and throwing sessions and stuff. Obviously, great arm, accurate, all that kinda stuff.”

As Gesicki said that it’s been “awesome” working with Jones so far and he’s “excited” to play with him, he’s the second player the Patriots added this offseason to speak highly of the quarterback. Earlier this week, JuJu Smith-Schuster said the “sky’s the limit” for Jones after his progression hit a well in his second season.

Smith-Schuster also said he believed that he thought Jones has enough talent around him to succeed. He presumably meant Gesicki as one of those talented players. The veteran tight end recorded 700-plus receiving yards in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, adding eight receiving touchdowns over that time. However, Gesicki struggled to have similar production last season, recording just 32 receptions for 362 yards and five touchdowns as he didn’t seem to be much of a fit in new Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel’s offense.