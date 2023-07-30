The New England Patriots hosted Ezekiel Elliott on Saturday, but if you're looking for any updates on the signing from Bill Belichick, don't expect any.

The Patriots head coach answered a question about the team's interest in the Pro Bowl running back in his usual form on Sunday.

“Yeah, again, I'll pass on the guys that aren't on our team,” Belichick responded, referring to his own policy of not speaking about players that aren't on the roster.

In a follow-up question, Belichick was asked if he liked the team's current running back room. He didn't tip his hand there, either.

“Yeah, everybody that's out here we're working with is just trying to get better,” Belichick said. “It’s who we have on our team now. We’ll see what happens going forward.”

Bill Belichick staying tight-lipped on Ezekiel Elliott's reportedly visiting with the team 🤐 "I'll pass on the guys who aren't on our team" pic.twitter.com/6IwM15oa2M — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) July 30, 2023

Bill Belichick was also asked about the importance of running backs being able to “do a little bit of everything.” Once again, he didn't tip his hand.

“I don’t know. I mean, we run the ball, we throw the ball,” Belichick replied. “James White didn’t run the ball between the tackles very much, he was a pretty good player for us. LeGarrette Blount did, he was a good player for us, too. So, yeah, I don’t know.”

Elliott has mostly been viewed as a between the tackles type of running back since he entered the NFL in 2016. However, he has talents in other areas too as his pass-blocking has been lauded by Dallas Cowboys analysts over the years.

As for where things stand between the Patriots and Ezekiel Elliott, the running back left Saturday's visit without a deal. But he appeared to go out to dinner with Mac Jones in Boston later in the day.

Mac Jones and Ezekiel Elliott out in the Seaport tonight having dinner 👀 pic.twitter.com/iU1tMruRM4 — Babz (@BabzOnTheMic) July 30, 2023

Elliott's visit with the Patriots went “very well” and as of early Sunday afternoon, he was still in the area, according to The Boston Globe's Christopher Price.