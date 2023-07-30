Just a day after it was reported that the New England Patriots brought in RB Ezekiel Elliott for a visit, he's expected to meet with another AFC East team — the New York Jets.

“Zeke Elliott and the Patriots discussed contract parameters, and there's mutual interest, per sources,” wrote The Athletic's Jeff Howe on Saturday. “The Jets, who are hosting Dalvin Cook, have also shown interest in Elliott, who is expected to weigh his options in the coming days before making a decision.”

Cook is meeting with the Jets on Sunday, with “plenty of interest on both sides,” reported NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Patriots were interested in wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins before he signed with the Tennessee Titans, and have now turned their attention to Cook and Leonard Fournette. Elliott was also added to that list this weekend.

The 28-year-old Elliott was released by the Dallas Cowboys earlier in the offseason, and still hasn't landed with a new team. With interest from both the Patriots and Jets, it's expected that he will make a final decision sometime next week.

Elliott had a solid if unspectacular campaign with the Cowboys in 2022, recording 876 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 231 carries throughout the season. He isn't the player he once was, which was exacerbated by his career-low 3.8 yards per carry. But he can still be productive to an offense, a fact that doesn't seem to be lost on the Patriots or Jets.

It will be intriguing to see if Zeke ends up signing with an AFC East team, or surprises by joining a different division for the 2023 NFL season and beyond.