The struggling New England Patriots face another difficult test with the New Orleans Saints in Week 5. It helps that this game is at home for New England, and they desperately need a win after a concerning 1-3 start. Ahead of the matchup, Bill Belichick spoke about the Saints but spent a lot of time singing the praise of veteran Cam Jordan (h/t Grant Gordon of NFL.com).

“Jordan is one of the players I have the most respect for in the league. He's been a great player for a long time, very durable, whatever it was — 177 straight games he played. This guy shows up every week and plays well, run, pass, situational football, really smart player. This guy's a great player. ”

Belichick certainly has a point about the 13-year veteran. Jordan has made the Pro Bowl eight times, was named an All-Pro once, and was part of the All-2010s Hall of Fame team. Throughout his career, he has 16 sacks in 196 games, although he has gotten off to a slow start in 2023 with just half a sack through four games. Regardless, the Saints' defense is anchored by Jordan, who is still playing at a high level and commands extra attention from opposing offensive lines.

Belichick knows the talent Jordan brings to the fold, and the Patriots' offense needs a jolt after a string of disappointing performances by Mac Jones and company. The only win of the year came against the New York Jets in a 15-10 final, and expectations are certainly higher in New England.