A few days after the New England Patriots' stunning victory over the Buffalo Bills, Bill Belichick heaped praise on a pair of the team's young players, giving strong words on Christian Barmore and Jalen Reagor for a pair of different reasons.

Barmore, a third-year defensive tackle, recorded a sack, four pressures, three combined tackles and a run stop in Sunday's 29-25 win. It might have felt much more than though as the Patriots appeared to get a considerable amount of pressure up the middle throughout the game.

But the Week 7 performance marked another strong performance for Barmore this season. He has 17 combined tackles, two sacks, 16 pressures and 10 run stops this season, performing like the player the Patriots hoped he would be when they selected him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Belichick explained Wednesday that Barmore was able to have a better offseason ahead of Year 3.

“B-More’s had a really good year,” Belichick told reporters. “He’s been healthy. He had a good offseason. I’d say this is the hardest that he’s trained or was able to train. Some of that’s been a little bit rehab-related. He’s had a good offseason, good training and he’s playing well. I think those things usually go together.”

Bill Belichick also praised Patriots practice squad receiver Jalen Reagor

When the Patriots added Reagor to their practice squad at the start of the season, there were early reports that the 2020 first-round pick could get action right away.

But that didn't end up being the case. Jalen Reagor was called up for the Patriots' game against the Dolphins in Week 2, but didn't play a single offensive snap. He eventually got called up ahead of the Patriots' game against the Raiders in Week 6 due to injuries at receiver and played 42 percent of their offensive snaps in Week 7.

Bill Belichick shared that he liked what he's seen out of Reagor in practice so far.

“Jalen’s come in, been a really good scout team player for us,” Belichick said. “We’ve played against a lot of top receivers, and he’s gotten a lot of a good opportunities with some of the routes that those guys run to kind of be featured a little bit on some of the scout team plays. He’s earned some playing time, which has come from his practice time, practice performance.

“He’s picking up the offense, and we’ll see how it goes. He’s got good talent, good guy to work with, glad we have him.”

The Patriots released Malik Cunningham from their active roster on Tuesday before signing him back to their practice squad on Wednesday, creating an open roster spot. With the Patriots' struggles at wide receiver this season, it wouldn't be too much of a surprise if they ended up signing Reagor to the active roster.