Bill Belichick had a vintage response when asked about his Patriots coaching future

With the New England Patriots struggling mightily in 2023, the future of head coach Bill Belichick has come into question. Belichick has seen the rumors and responded in a way all Patriots fans have been getting used to.

Rumors circulated on Tuesday that the Patriots were planning on moving on from Belichick after the season. That decision was reportedly made by Robert Kraft after New England's loss to the Indianapolis Colts. But as the rumors continue to swirl, Belichick is just focused on the Kansas City Chiefs, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.

“I'm getting ready for Kansas City,” Belichick said.

Belichick has obviously had plenty of success in New England. Over his 24 years at the helm, the Patriots have gone 265-118 under Belichick. They won six Super Bowls as Belichick personally won three Coach of the Year awards.

However, New England has had a drastic fall off since the departure of quarterback Tom Brady. The Patriots have made the playoffs just once the last three seasons, losing in the Wild Card Round in 2021. They certainly won't be making their return in 2023, as the Patriots hold a lousy 3-10 record.

New England has struggled to get anything going offensively. The Patriots rank 28th in total offense, averaging 291.4 yards per game. While they've had quarterback issues all season, the run game hasn't be much better as they rank 22nd in the NFL, averaging 101.9 yards per game.

Bill Belichick helped turn the Patriots into one of the greatest dynasties in league history. But with the ship hitting choppy waters, New England hasn't found the same success. While rumors will continue to circulate, Belichick will focus on the task at hand.