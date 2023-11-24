Who's it going to be for the Patriots?

What's going on with the New England Patriots? Once upon a time, the Patriots were considered the benchmark of greatness in the NFL. However, this season has been nothing short of a disaster. The biggest concern fans have right now is their QB situation. Who even is starting for the Pats at QB? Will it be Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe in Week 12 against the New York Giants?

After that debacle of a game against the Indianapolis Colts in Germany, there are major question marks. Jones got benched in the fourth quarter of a close game for Zappe, who then proceeded to throw a game-losing pick at the end of the game. It seems like there's no good option for the team at quarterback.

Bill Belichick's Patriots QB gamesmanship continues

Ahead of their upcoming game against the Giants, Belichick is still refusing to give away intel on who's starting for the Patriots, per Doug Kyed.

“I’ve told everyone to be ready to go. … I’m not going to announce starters at every position.”

This is a similar response compared to what he gave earlier in the week when asked about the quarterback situation.

Mac Jones was supposed to be the future of the Patriots after Tom Brady's departure. His solid rookie season gave fans hope that he could develop into an elite quarterback. Since that rookie year, though, it has all been downhill for Jones. For a hot minute, Pats fans hoped that Zappe could be that guy.

However, the last few seasons have shown that as of right now, the Patriots have no good answers at QB. Their best bet seems to be riding this season out and selecting a QB in the loaded 2024 draft class. Who knows, though? Maybe Jones or Zappe could end the season in a blaze of glory in a last-ditch effort to save their season.