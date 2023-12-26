New England Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien gave Mac Jones some support as Bailey Zappe has impressed lately.

Bailey Zappe put up another impressive performance on Sunday, helping the New England Patriots upset the Denver Broncos en route to his second win over four starts this season. While the win brought some happiness, it also made some wonder what Mac Jones' future looks like, but Bill O'Brien doesn't seem to be too worried about that.

The Patriots offensive coordinator was asked what message he'd send to the now-benched quarterback after Zappe's recent performance when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday. O'Brien kept a positive one in his message.

“I feel good about Mac Jones, I really do,” O’Brien said. “I think Mac Jones is a smart guy. He’s a very hard worker. He’s really done a good job in this situation here of being a good teammate.”

As you likely know, Jones' play mightily regressed over the last two seasons after a strong rookie campaign. The third-year quarterback showed some promise at the start of the season before getting benched twice in a row in losses to the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints in Weeks 4 and 5, respectively. He threw four interceptions and lost two fumbles over those games, with three of those turnovers going the other way for scores.

Jones briefly got back on track in late October but he was benched in back-to-back games again in November, finding himself on the bench for the final drive of the Patriots' loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10 and was benched at halftime against the New York Giants in Week 12.

O'Brien believes that Jones is just in a valley at this point in his career.