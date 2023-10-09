In the world of sports, debates and controversies are as integral as the games themselves. One such debate that has gripped the New England Patriots for the past few weeks is the one revolving around the Patriots' starting quarterback (for now), Mac Jones. After an abysmal Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints, many are questioning whether it's time for Bill Belichick to make a bold move and bench the young signal-caller for good.

This isn't the Patriots of old

For years, the Patriots were synonymous with excellence, largely thanks to the legendary partnership of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. But as Brady continued his remarkable success with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers post-New England, the Patriots have since faced the inevitable challenge of rebuilding without their decorated quarterback. The game has evolved, and the Patriots have been forced to adapt.

Fast forward to the present, and the Patriots find themselves in unfamiliar territory with a 1-4 record, their worst start in over two decades, according to Sports Illustrated. The dominance that was once expected from the team has given way to uncertainty and frustration among their fans.

New England was once a fortress where opposing teams feared to tread into Gillette Stadium, knowing that Belichick's strategic coaching brilliance would outwit them. Now, the aura of invincibility has faded, replaced by doubts about the coaching staff, the timing of the next victory, and the performance of Mac Jones.

Mac Jones isn't the answer, but he's not the only problem

It's essential to remember that Mac Jones was never expected to be the next Tom Brady. No one realistically believed he could step into those enormous shoes immediately. However, the growing concern is that his progress, or lack thereof, might be holding the team back.

In Week 5, Jones's performance hit a new low when he was benched in the second half during a 34-0 drubbing by the Saints, where he three for only 110 yards and two interceptions, one for a pick-six. This followed a miserable showing the previous week against the Dallas Cowboys, where he committed three turnovers, two of which resulted in defensive touchdowns. The cries for a change at quarterback are getting louder with each passing game with the losses starting to pile up at a rapid rate.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Bailey Zappe could be the answer for entirely different reasons

Enter Bailey Zappe, the name that has become synonymous as the alternative to Mac Jones in New England. Zappe has stepped in for Jones in before, albeit without any remarkable highlights. But the question remains: is it time to give Zappe a chance as the starting quarterback? Zappe could be there, if for nothing else, to see where the real problem lies.

The offense's woes are not solely on Jones's shoulders. The supporting cast has been underwhelming to say the least, with a collection of would-be playmakers that hasn't lived up to their expectations. This includes Ty Montgomery, Rhamondre Stevenson, DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster (who was out of the game against the Saints), and Kendrick Bourne. But as history has showed, the Patriots under Belichick's old school, defensive-minded approach, haven't had the best skill position players.

Belichick, Jones all under pressure, as Patriots are in defining season

Belichick now faces a defining moment in his coaching career that requires adaptability and tough decisions moving forward. some that require much more than just his starting quarterback. Currently, the decision on whether to bench Jones or stick with him will shape the future of the Patriots. It's a tough call, balancing the development of a young quarterback with the desire for immediate success. There's really not a great solution right now for Belichick, as the best option may be following this season in the NFL Draft. Or maybe it's with a new quarterback and without Belichick at all.

One thing is clear, however: the Patriots are in the midst of a significant transition, no matter whether Jones is benched for a game or the entire season. The dominance of yesteryears is a distant memory for New England. The Patriots must find a way to navigate over the past and their present and leap into the future through this turbulent period and find their path back to their once winning ways.