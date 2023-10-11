Bill Belichick's career with the New England Patriots could be in jeopardy for a surprising reason according to longtime New England sports personality Bill Simmons. Simmons spoke about the topic on his podcast recently and suggested that the former Tom Brady coach could leave for greener pastures on a hunt for an elusive NFL head coaching record.

Belichick and the Patriots' struggles have been so profound that Shannon Sharpe issued an apology to Tom Brady after his assessments of his time in New England. The Patriots are now 1-4 on the season, prompting rumors surrounding embattled quarterback Mac Jones.

According to Simmons and his co-host Sal Iacono, Belichick is no longer seen as a slam dunk to finish the 2022-2023 season in New England with the Patriots.

“If you’re going first coach fired, is Belichick one of the three coaches now?” Simmons asked Iacono on The Bill Simmons Podcast Monday. “I can’t believe I’m saying this, I feel like I’m going to get struck by lightning.”

“You and I always go over this at the beginning of the year and he was always like 100-1 and I’d say, ‘you know, he could get arrested for something,'” Iacono said. “But now it’s just on his merits.”

Simmons said he believes that Belichick might not last the entire season with the Patriots. Belichick helped put together the current Patriots' roster. At 299 career wins heading into Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Patriots coach is less than 20 wins shy of George Halas and less than 30 wins shy of Don Shula for all-time wins among NFL head coaches.

There is a chance, Simmons said, that he could leave for another team to pursue a more favorable situation this season or next.

For now, the Patriots are focused on the task at hand. Jimmy Garoppolo and the Raiders are coming off of 17-13 win over Green Bay on Monday night and figure to be a challenging opponent for a young and floundering New England roster.