The New England Patriots got decimated by the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. The Mac Jones-led offense only scored three points in both of those games. Shannon Sharpe and the rest of the First Take crew outlined how much Bill Belichick needed a quarterback like Tom Brady to lead the charge in their latest episode.

“I think I owe Tom Brady an apology because I don't think I gave him enough credit. … Brady is the largest eraser in pro sports because every mistake that coach Belichick made … Brady could erase it,” Shannon Sharpe said while comparing the Patriots dynasty to what they are now.

Bill Belichick looked lost with the play calls he made against the Saints. He called for 51 different plays but failed to convert a single point. The more terrible part of their loss was that they only held the ball for 20 minutes of the match.

The Patriots also suffered the same fate at the hands of the Cowboys, albeit in a different manner. They could not convert on getting their first downs. Mac Jones and the rest of their offense only had 10 of them while Dak Prescott and his weapons converted 22 in the four quarters of the game. The sour cherry on top was Jones threw two interceptions which prevented any chances of them rallying back.

Belichick has been known to commit errors in playcalling before. But, Tom Brady was able to salvage broken plays and look for the open man. If no one believes this statement, Super Bowl 51 would be a good game to introduce them to the greatest quarterbacks of all time.