The New England Patriots recently dropped back-to-back games by over 30 points, revealing a team that is a far cry away from the days of Tom Brady and Super Bowl championships. At least one former NFL player thinks that even at his current age of 46, Brady would still be good enough to help turn around the Patriots' season.

Retired cornerback Asante Samuel recently dropped a flaming hot take about Brady and the Patriots.