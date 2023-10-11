The New England Patriots recently dropped back-to-back games by over 30 points, revealing a team that is a far cry away from the days of Tom Brady and Super Bowl championships. At least one former NFL player thinks that even at his current age of 46, Brady would still be good enough to help turn around the Patriots' season.

Retired cornerback Asante Samuel recently dropped a flaming hot take about Brady and the Patriots.

“This terrible team that everybody sees is a terrible team,” said Samuel, per TMZ Sports. “…[Brady] can come right now, today, and win a Super Bowl for the New England Patriots. Because that's Tom Brady.”The last time Tom Brady took to an NFL football field would seem to provide direct evidence to the contrary of Asante Samuel's bold claim. Brady last stepped onto the gridiron as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, losing in blowout fashion at home to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of last year's postseason.

It's also important to remember that the Patriots teams Brady played on largely featured historically great defenses and elite skill position players, namely the greatest tight end of all time in Rob Gronkowski, none of which are featured on the current iteration of New England.

Still, nostalgia is a powerful emotion, and it's understandable that Samuel and Patriots fans alike would reminisce on the golden days with Brady amidst the team's current struggles.

The Patriots will look to rebound from their recent rough patch against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 15.