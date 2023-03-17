Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Devin McCourty’s retirement left a big hole on the New England Patriots’ safety position; however, the team legend has a recommendation for the team to help them fill the void he left.

After it was reported on Friday that the Patriots hosted CJ Moore for a free agent visit, McCourty quickly took to Twitter to give the 27-year-old a ringing endorsement. Retweeting the news about the visit, McCourty told the New England franchise to “Sign him asap!!!”

Clearly, Devin McCourty is a big fan of CJ Moore, and understandably so. After all, this is a player who worked his way to the NFL after being undrafted in 2019.

Not to mention that the Patriots could really use Moore’s help to improve their special teams defense. During Moore’s four seasons with the Detroit Lions, he served as the personal protector of the punt team. Last season alone, he had seven special teams tackles. He also had five additional tackles as a cornerback, as well as one pass breakup and quarterback hit.

The Patriots gave up three kickoff return touchdowns during the 2022 campaign, so bringing in additional help is a must.

While McCourty is gone from the team, he still wants them to succeed and address their issues from the 2022 season. By the looks of it, he is confident Moore can help them resolve one of their biggest problems and make sure it won’t hold them back come 2023.

It remains to be seen what New England will do this free agency, but hey, McCourty certainly gave Moore quite the endorsement here.