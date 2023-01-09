By Conor Roche · 3 min read

The New England Patriots’ 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills not only marked the end of their 2022 season, but it likely marked the end of an era, too.

An emotional Matthew Slater heavily implied that Sunday was his final NFL game after a 15-year career. Meanwhile, Devin McCourty, who is the Patriots’ second-longest-tenured player as he wrapped up his 13th season, wasn’t shy in saying in recent weeks that this season could be his last.

Following Sunday’s loss to the Bills, McCourty didn’t seem as sure as Slater was about his future as he was asked what would impact his decision to either continue playing or step away from the game.

“Never been in this position like that,” McCourty replied. “I think just figuring out what makes me happy, what God has planned with my life going forward. Obviously, I still enjoy playing the game of football, but you can’t do it forever.

“My wife, my kids, just deciding on what’s best overall for not just me but the whole family union. Just figuring out what it’s going to be. I wish I could give you a better answer right now, but I don’t know. I’m going to enjoy this plane ride back with the guys and just cherish each moment, not knowing what’s ahead.”

Devin McCourty on what he will assess as he weighs his football future. pic.twitter.com/ZNtqqjiYYy — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 8, 2023

McCourty made some plays for the Patriots on Sunday that showed he could still play some good football going forward. He recorded an interception off Josh Allen late in the first half when the Bills reached the red zone. He also somehow got a fumble recovery when Bills running back Devin Singletary lost the ball and appeared like he was in a good position to recover it, but the 35-year-old safety clawed his way into the bottom of the pile to get the ball.

McCourty finished the game with five tackles, three of which were solo, and two passes defended.

As Slater’s press conference ended Sunday, McCourty stood off next to the side of the podium when the special teams ace was asked how much the safety meant to him, saying “no one I’ve ever played with has impacted my life more.”

"No one I've ever played with has impacted my life more." Matthew Slater discusses what @McCourtyTwins has meant to him 👊❤️ pic.twitter.com/WhrVfeDIar — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) January 8, 2023

McCourty shared similar sentiments when he was asked about Slater’s impact on not just his playing career, but also his life.

“He’s 37, I’m 35. You can’t play this game forever,” McCourty said. “There’s a big unknown with all of that. Even what we decide, or even what other people decide, if you still are able to play somewhere and figuring that out. But I just always think of being in these moments, you don’t want to walk away and not speak about what people meant to you in your life. Matt’s just been phenomenal for me; my wife will say the same thing about Shahrzad.”

McCourty’s been long viewed as the class of the Patriots, winning awards for his contributions to the community among other things. He said he learned at the beginning of his career to play the game with respect, treating both his teammates and his opponents the same way.

If this was it for D-Mac and Matthew Slater, salute to both of them on incredible careers! Patriot legends forever! 🫡🫡 @McCourtyTwinspic.twitter.com/sRn5GNNPHM — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) January 8, 2023

If Sunday was the final game of his career, that’s how McCourty wants his playing days to be remembered.

“I based my career on [playing with respect toward others]. Guys understanding me playing the game the right way, trying to be a team player, trying to be a guy who could play anywhere on the field at any snap,” McCourty said.

The possible ending of McCourty and Slater’s careers brought out emotion from many in the Patriots’ locker room. Center David Andrews held back tears when he was asked about their importance to the franchise. As for Bill Belichick, he doesn’t want to speculate and step on any future decisions that neither has made yet.

“If that’s the case we’ll talk about it later,” Belichick said. “I don’t know if that’s the case, I’m not going to preempt anything. It’s their decision, not mine. So whatever it is, we’ll deal with it later.”