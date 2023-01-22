Tom Brady’s former New England Patriots teammate Devin McCourty believes the veteran quarterback won’t retire, but he sees him leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to join a contender.

So which team does McCourty think Brady will join?

While McCourty has no knowledge of Brady’s thinking or decision-making process, he shared his belief that TB12 is going to the Tennessee Titans. The Las Vegas Raiders have been linked with Brady as well after Derek Carr confirmed his exit, but McCourty doesn’t see the legendary signal-caller going that far.

Not to mention that Brady has links with the Titans since he has played alongside Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel early in his career.

“He’s going to keep playing. I think a team like the Titans. He has (Mike) Vrabel down there, a guy he played with. Not too far from his family being on the East Coast. Different than going all the way out to Vegas. I know Josh McDaniels is there,” McCourty said on NFL GameDay.

“But you go to Tennessee, great running back, good defense, they’ll get some more weapons in there to throw the ball to. I could see Tom right there continuing his great career.”

At this point it is unknown what Tom Brady will do. During his presser after the Buccaneers’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round, he seemed to have given his farewell to the organization. Nonetheless, there are still questions whether he would retire or opt to join a different team.

Devin McCourty makes a great point that the Titans could be a nice fit for Brady. Nothing is guaranteed, however, and fans will have to wait as Brady takes his time before making a decision about his future.