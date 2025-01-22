Mind over matter. The concept that former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Devin McCourty talked about one day. While Brady was no athlete by any means, he remains one of the best, if not, the best quarterback to ever play in the NFL. His football acumen, camaraderie, and winning ways made him one of the best.

As a result, Brady's retirement broke the internet with tributes and reactions from everywhere. While he's embraced retirement, he hasn't been afraid to share his thoughts on quarterbacks. Most notably, he talked about quarterbacks learning a playbook, and not a system.

They don't know how to read coverages, drop back, and truly pick apart a defense. In a conversation with the former Patriots quarterback, McCourty explained a revelation he heard from Brady about dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL.

“I remember talking to Tom about dual-threat quarterbacks, being able to run, and what that problem creates for the defense,” McCourty said via Vice Tv.com. “I remember Tom said to me, ‘How about my mind and the problem that creates for the defense?'”

Tom Brady's mind stunned Devin McCourty and the Patriots

A former sixth-round pick has a high unlikely of being a Hall-of-Fame quarterback. That's not the case for Brady. He has a record for games played, passing yards, and touchdowns, among other things. Once again, Brady was not known for being a mobile quarterback.

Still, the combination of him and head coach Bill Belichick went on to win six Super Bowls. While the debate is there between who was the better of the two, it shouldn't discount what Brady did. After all, Brady delivered a powerful Belichick message during his Patriots Hall of Fame induction.

Since he's retired and entered the broadcast booth, there's been an influx of dual-threat quarterbacks. Guys like Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, and Kyler Murray highlight an abundant group of dual-threat players. While all of those guys are extremely talented, they might rely on their legs a bit more than they should.

On the flip side, guys like Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford, and Kirk Cousins have made a career off of being a pocket-passer. They've dissected defenses without relying on their athleticism. At the end of the day, no one will be like Brady when it comes to the accolades.

However, many quarterbacks can truly learn and understand the game, the way that Brady did. That's what he's hoping to see, as evidenced by his comments to McCourty.