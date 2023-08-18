The New England Patriots made some big changes to their coaching staff this offseason, with the biggest of the bunch being replacing the terrible tandem of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge as the team's offensive coordinators with Bill O'Brien. O'Brien has tons of experience running offenses throughout his coaching career, and is a familiar face in New England after having been their offensive coordinator in 2011.

Patricia and Judge didn't earn much goodwill in New England last season, with Patricia taking the brunt of the criticism, and eventually departing to take a job with the Philadelphia Eagles. O'Brien knows he has a lot of work to do to fix Patricia's mess, and sounded pretty confident when discussing the situation recently, with many fans believing he took a veiled shot at Patricia.

Via Chris Mason:

“Bill O'Brien: ‘It's not rocket science. We're not splitting atoms.'”

Prior to making it in the NFL as a defensive (not offensive) mastermind with the Patriots, Patricia worked as an aeronautical engineer, and even studied rocket science during his time in college at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. O'Brien saying that running an offense isn't rocket science could be viewed as a shot at Patricia, who made it look harder than building rockets last season.

It's great to hear that O'Brien feels confident in New England's offense, but until they can find a way to actually produce results on the field, both the coach and the team will have a lot to prove. Even if this isn't a shot at Patricia, it will be interesting to see if O'Brien and the Patriots can back up their confidence when they take the field for their Week 1 action.