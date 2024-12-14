Before the New England Patriots drafted Drake Maye third overall, the No. 3 pick spent two seasons as North Carolina football's starting quarterback. Bill Belichick is now North Carolina's head football coach, heading to Maye's alma mater after winning six Super Bowls with the Patriots. When asked how Maye felt about Belichick's move to Chapel Hill, Maye thought it was pretty interesting, per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald on X.

“Yeah, obviously, legendary coach— the success he had here— and what a great place Chapel Hill is,” Maye said. “Anytime you have a legendary NFL coach going back to college, I think it's cool. It's pretty interesting for me. … I think Coach Belichick would love Chapel Hill, and Chapel Hill is a great spot.”

Not only did Maye think it was a unique opportunity for Belichick, but he mentioned how special it is for the college kids who get to learn under a coaching legend. And though he left North Carolina just a season ago, Maye isn't too connected to the team's current roster.

“I haven't really talked to any of the guys,” Maye said about his former team. “Most of the guys in my class, they'll be gone. They're seniors, so no real rapport with the young guys. I'm sure they'll be excited. Coach Belichick, defensive mind, he'll get that defense rolling and it's a fun spot. I think it's a great spot, a great coaching job. I can't blame him. It's an awesome place.”

Expand Tweet

Though their paths never crossed, it's interesting to see the two paths by Maye and Belichick.

Patriots QB Drake Maye and North Carolina HC Bill Belichick swap teams

As the third quarterback drafted in 2024, Maye was one of the best prospects in the class after his two seasons with North Carolina.

In 30 games, Maye completed 64.9% of his passes for 8,018 yards, 63 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

With a much different timeline for both Maye and Belichick, it's pretty cool to see them swap teams, with Maye going from Tar Heel to Patriot and Belichick from Patriot to Tar Heel.

And now, with Maye and Belichick switching spots, the former North Carolina quarterback has high hopes for the six-time Super Bowl champion.