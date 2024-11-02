The New England Patriots have their QB1 healthy for Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans.

Drake Maye has cleared concussion protocol and will suit up here, per Tom Pelissero. Maye suffered a head injury last weekend against the New York Jets and had to exit early, with Jacoby Brissett taking over.

The former UNC product was limited at practice all week and was listed as questionable on Friday. However, he's done enough for the Patriots training staff to give him the green light in Tennessee.

Maye has shown promise at times in his rookie campaign. Since taking over the starter role, he's thrown for 243 yards and 276 yards in back-to-back games for five TDs against two interceptions. Maye attempted just six passes before departing in Week 8 in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium.

This is the perfect game for him to return for, too. The Titans allowed 52 points to the Detroit Lions last Sunday and struggle immensely on the defensive end. If Maye can play like he did a couple of weeks back, this could be a big game for the Patriots.

While New England sits at 2-6 on the season, there is a belief that Maye could be their QB1 of the future. He throws the ball well and is also athletic, showing the ability to get it done on the ground as well.

The Patriots are in fourth place in the AFC East but the win over the Jets was certainly considered an upset. They're actually a slight underdog against the Titans, who are just 1-6. But, the lines will likely change after Maye was cleared to play. He's fifth in the NFL among rookies in passing yards and fourth in passing touchdowns. That's despite only playing two and a half games.

Kick-off is scheduled for 1 PM ET at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.