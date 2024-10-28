It's that time of year: NFL injuries are piling up and teams are scrambling to make contingency plans. Three of the most prominent players who went down in Week 8 are Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (groin), New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (concussion), and San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel (ribs).

Packers coach Matt LaFleur didn't have more details on Love after their 30-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, via NBC Sports' Charean Williams.

“I do not. No idea,” LaFleur said when asked the extent of Love’s injury. “But obviously high level of concern anytime a guy is in there [struggling to move around], and he did it early in that first drive. I think everybody could see him struggling to move around.”

Love went 14-of-22 passing for 196 yards and an interception before backup Malik Willis came in relief, securing the win with 56 pass yards and a touchdown.

“It got to a point where we didn’t feel like, and he didn’t feel like he could protect himself. So, went with Malik and can’t say enough great things about Malik Willis and the job that he’s able to do to go in there,” LaFleur continued. “The moment’s never too big for him. He made a lot of big-time plays in this game, not only with his arm, but he had a big pickup with his legs. Just really proud of our guys.”

Love is undergoing more tests on Monday, but he likely avoided a serious injury, via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. However, the Utah State alum's status for Week 9 against the Detroit Lions is unknown.

Maye got concussed during the Patriots' 25-22 win over the New York Jets. The North Carolina alum wanted to return at halftime, but the NFL forced him to go through concussion protocol after taking a hit to the head. The rookie will be further evaluated, and his status for Week 9 is also up in the air.

Meanwhile, Samuel injured his ribs during the 49ers' 30-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football but should be ready for Week 10 following the team's Week 9 bye, via 49ers Webzone.

More NFL injuries in Week 8

San Francisco running back Jordan Mason also left the game early, as he aggravated the AC joint sprain in his shoulder from Week 6. However, the Georgia Tech alum is also expected to be ready for Week 10.

Other NFL injuries from Week 8 include Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (head), Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee), Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (knee), Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Christian Kirk (shoulder), fellow Jaguars wideout Brian Thomas Jr. (chest), New York Jets linebacker CJ Mosely (neck), and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (groin), via CBS Sports. Other than Kirk, who's expected to miss the remainder of the year, none of the players have return timetables yet.