In a slow first half against the Houston Texans, New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye aced a 40-yard touchdown pass to Kayshon Boutte with seconds to go before the second half. The touchdown made the score 14-7 going into halftime.

Bill Speros of the Boston Herald was a little hyperbolic in his praise for Maye.

“Drake Maye is the first @Patriots QB since Tom Brady who could have thrown that pass.”

Another fan came away impressed with how the Pats finished the first half.

“Drake Maye capped his best drive with an absolutely perfect deep-ball TD. He looked much better in the hurry-up — gave him a chance to just play and put the nerves aside. Nice glimpse of his potential.”

And here's another Tom Brady reference for good measure.

“OMG DRAKE MAYE IS TOM BRADY”

Drake Maye settling in for Patriots during first start vs. Texans

Early into the third quarter, Maye is 9-of-16 for 106 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He's also added 15 yards on two carries, sacked three times and lost a fumble. This type of performance shouldn't come as a big shock. The Texans defense has been better than expected to start the season, ranking third in defensive DVOA.

Houston appears happy to sell out to stop the run, limiting RB Antonio Gibson to 13 yards on nine carries.

It didn't take long for the Patriots to move away from Jacoby Brissett. But more than a month on the sideline served Maye well, according to what he learned, per a recent press conference.

“Yeah, down the sideline, you get more of a view of the defensive structure, trying to see techniques up front from the defensive line, trying to see safeties, and trying to see back-end stuff,” Maye told reporters. “At the same time, you get the back view of what the quarterback's thinking. I try to do that, or try to stand behind Jacoby. I think that was my mindset, trying to get a feel of playing back there behind him, what it would be like, and you don't get a great view as you do in practice standing right behind him. I'm just trying to replicate that and play the game while I'm on the sideline.”

When asked, head coach Jerod Mayo said he believed the rookie gave them the best chance to win.

“Going forward, I think now, Drake gives us the best chance to win now and going forward,” Mayo said. “He's been getting better every single week, as I’ve said before. At the end of training camp, he actually was trending at a very high rate. That has continued through the early part of the season.

“So, it was solely my decision to make this choice. I had a conversation one-on-one with Jacoby. I had a conversation with Drake. We're all on board.”

With 8:20 left remaining in the third quarter, the Texans have a 21-7 lead over the Patriots in Week 6.