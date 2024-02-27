Patriots' Eliot Wolf believes Jerod Mayo culture change is already underway
New England finished 4-13 last season.
2 min read
About the Author
Zachary Weinberger joined ClutchPoints in October 2023 as a Miami Heat reporter as well as an Associate Editor. He graduated from Florida Atlantic University in 2022 after covering the school's athletic programs since his freshman year at the FAU University Press, where he was a Sports Editor and Editor-in-Chief. He then covered FAU Sports for The Palm Beach Post.
Tags: Jerod Mayo, New England Patriots
New England Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf addressed if the team is in the stages of changing the culture away from what former head coach Bill Belichick has established for many years. He would say that alongside new head coach Jerod Mayo, “the answer is ultimately going to be yes” according to Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald.
“I would like to say yes, and I think the answer is ultimately going to be yes,” Wolf said to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine. “It’s easy to say the culture has changed, but there are no players here right now. But certainly there’s more of an open, less hard-ass type (of) vibe in the building that we can move forward with.”
It is never going to be an easy job trying to recreate the success of six Super Bowls, but the goal for the Patriots organization is to “get us back to respectability” per Sports Illustrated. Part of the process starts at the present as the NFL Scouting Combine began Monday.
“Our job is to improve the team and get us back to respectability,” Wolf said. “It's gonna be a collaborative effort. Coach [Jerod] Mayo, myself, Matt Groh, the whole staff … But, at the end of the day somebody has to make that pick and that will be myself.”
The New England Patriots finished 4-13 last season which put them last in the AFC East. They look to bounce back during this rebuild as they have the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming draft where people speculate could be a quarterback or a skill-position player.