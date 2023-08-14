Ezekiel Elliott has found a new home in the New England Patriots, and as he gets a fresh start, he has also decided to change his jersey number. It's not totally “new” though, as the veteran running back hinted on social media that he's going back to number 15 which he wore when he was with Ohio State football.

During his stint with the Dallas Cowboys from 2016 to 2022, Elliott wore number 21. Before he came to the NFL, however, he played college football as part of the Buckeyes roster from 2013 to 2015. Back then, he was known as the lethal no. 15 running back who simply dominated with his strength and speed.

“One Five, all the way live!” Elliott wrote on X–formerly Twitter–as he subtly announced his jersey number change with the Patriots.

For what it's worth, the no. 21 jersey has already been taken in New England, with former Pro Bowler and veteran safety Adrian Phillips owning it. However, it's not a surprise why Ezekiel Elliott really wanted to change his number considering everything that happened in Dallas.

The Cowboys released Elliott earlier in the offseason to create cap space. But more than that, of course, his decrease in production was a big reason why Dallas didn't hesitate in cutting him.

By returning to his old number, Elliott is perhaps hoping he can also recapture his old form and dominate once again with the Patriots. Zeke accumulated the best numbers of his career with Ohio State football, rushing over 1800 yards in 2014 and 2015 to cement himself as one of the best prospects in the 2016 draft class.

If Elliott can return to that level, the Patriots could be a dangerous team.