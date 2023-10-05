Mac Jones had a brutal outing in Week 4, leading many from the outside to call for his benching while some even asked for the end of his time with the New England Patriots. But on the inside, they're sticking by him.

The quarterback received support from a pair of key offensive teammates on Wednesday following his performance in the Patriots' 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, in which Jones completed 12 of 21 passes for 150 yards with two interceptions and a lost fumble as two of his turnovers were returned for touchdowns.

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry reiterated the comments he made following Sunday's game on Wednesday, telling reporters that he has Jones' back and he has nothing to worry about in that regard.

“I mean, he’s a tough guy,” Henry said. “He’s a tough, tough guy. He’s a great leader. He was voted captain for a reason. He’s respected by his teammates, respected by all of us. So excited to go battle with him this weekend.”

Henry also noted that Jones is just one of the many players on the Patriots that's been on the “attack” this week in the leadup to their Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. While the Patriots' season obviously isn't over if they lose on Sunday, falling to 1-4 is as close to a death sentence as you can get in this part of the season, especially with a pair of division rivals looking prime for deep playoff runs.

"He's a tough guy… we were all looking ourselves in the mirror this past weekend." Hunter Henry talks Mac Jones' ability to respond

Through the first three games, Jones wasn't really a huge reason why the Patriots lost twice. In fact, he helped them remain close in games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins in Weeks 1 and 2 before defeating the New York Jets in Week 3. Prior to Sunday's disaster, Jones ranked in the top 10 in passing yards and touchdowns as well, showing signs of potential growth in his game following a troubling 2022.

Ezekiel Elliott, who is in his first year with the Patriots, seems to be more confident in Jones, likely due to his performance in the first three games.

“I have no worries about Mac,” Elliott said Wednesday. “I know he’ll get it together. He’s very assertive, he’s been good this week.”

Mac Jones remains as No. 1 Patriots QB

It appears Jones' job isn't in jeopardy, at least for now. Bill Belichick indicated that his removal from the loss to the Cowboys was more about waiving the white flag than it was performance-related. Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien also signaled a sign of confidence in Jones when he spoke to reporters as well.

"I played well at times and I just got to be more consistent." Mac Jones on his confidence going into Week 5

Jones has felt the support from those within the Patriots' locker room as he prepares to likely start against the Saints, saying it's been “good” on Wednesday.

“I think the biggest thing for me is just improving,” Jones said. “Every week in the NFL you have to improve, regardless of what year you are, and every week’s a new week. I’m excited to get to practice and just keep working.”