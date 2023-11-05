Patriots' star cornerback J.C. Jackson shunned reporters in the locker room after the team's heartbreaking loss to the Commanders.

The New England Patriots fall to 2-7 on the season after losing a heartbreaker against the Washington Commanders. They ended the first half with the lead, but it all fell apart after halftime.

It's been rough for this team, as it feels like nothing can go right. And from the sounds of it, some players are getting sick of it. So much so, that star cornerback J.C. Jackson refused to talk to the media in the locker room after the game, according to Patriots beat writer Chris Mason.

“JC Jackson says he’s not talking in the Patriots locker room.”

Usually, this isn't a great sign. But if any head coach can handle an upset locker room, it's Bill Belichick. Despite the fact the Patriots have been awful since Tom Brady's departure, Belichick is a future Hall of Famer and has enough experience to take care of this possible situation.

Then again, Jackson could just need 24 hours to get over what happened on Sunday. It was a frustrating loss as the Patriots were in the mix since kickoff. But in the end, the Commanders found a way to get the job done.

Since being traded to New England from the Los Angeles Chargers, Jackson has been one of the more consistent players on defense. He's recorded 13 total tackles and three pass deflections through four games with the Patriots this season.

With that said, frustrations might be boiling over in New England at the midway point. So, it'll be interesting to see how the team responds in Week 10 when they face the Indianapolis Colts.