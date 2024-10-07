The New England Patriots had an awful Sunday. New England entered the week with a 1-3 record and sitting at the bottom of the AFC East. They desperately needed a win against the reeling Dolphins on Sunday. Not only did the Patriots lose to the Tua-less Dolphins, they also lost one of their defensive veterans before the game even kicked off.

Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers was arrested early Saturday morning in Braintree, Massachusetts, per Ryan Breslin of Boston25. Braintree police said he will be charged with assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of a class “B” substance. The report claims that this class “B” substance is believed to be cocaine.

Police responded to a disturbance at a residential address on Saturday. The 911 call indicated that there was an altercation between two people.

The victim was treated by emergency medical services at the scene. However, no information about the victim's condition has been released yet.

Peppers was listed as out on the injury report before the game. He had been dealing with a shoulder injury last week, which many believed was the reason for his absence. However, it appears that this arrest may have played a part in his absence.

Jabrill Peppers was named one of the Patriots captains before the 2024 season began. Peppers is entering his third season in New England after spending three years with the Giants and another two with the Browns.

Peppers, who is a New Jersey native, is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Quincy District Court in Quincy, Massachusetts.

The Patriots released a brief statement related to the incident.

“We are aware of an incident involving Jabrill Peppers over the weekend in which the police are currently investigating,” the Patriots said in a statement, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. “We will have no further comment at this time.”