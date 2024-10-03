ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Miami Dolphins will battle the New England Patriots this Sunday at Gillette Stadium. It's an AFC East showdown as we share our NFL odds series and make a Dolphins-Patriots prediction and pick.

The Dolphins lost 31-12 to the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football last week. Unfortunately, it was another bad day for this battered offense, which could not do anything, as Tua Tagovailoa was out with a concussion.

Tyler Huntley struggled, going 14 for 22 with 96 yards passing while rushing eight times for 40 yards and taking two sacks. Sadly, De'von Achane struggled again, rushing 10 times for 15 yards. Jaylen Waddle had four receptions for 23 yards while rushing three times for 19 yards.

The Fins had just 13 first downs while going 2 for 12 on third-down conversions. Furthermore, they amassed just 184 total yards. The Dolphins turned the football over once and took two sacks while forcing one turnover and registering one sack. Consequently, the Dolphins committed 10 penalties.

The Patriots lost 30-13 to the San Francisco 49ers in a game that got away from them from the start. Unfortunately, everything they tried on offense was ineffective.

Jacoby Brissett went 19 for 32 with 168 yards passing, one touchdown, and one interception. Meanwhile, Rhamondre Stevenson rushed 13 times for 43 yards with a fumble while catching four receptions for 19 yards. Antonio Gibson rushed six times for 12 yards while catching three receptions for 67 yards. Ja'lynn Polk had three catches for 30 yards.

The Patriots finished with just 12 first downs and went 5 for 16 on third-down conversions. Also, they managed just 216 total yards. The Pats were sloppy, committing three turnovers and allowing six sacks. Conversely, the defense registered two turnovers and registered one sack.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Dolphins-Patriots Odds

Miami Dolphins: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +100

New England Patriots: -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 36.5 (-105)

Under: 36.5 (-115)

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Patriots

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread/Win

Huntley will start again this week. Consequently, Miami has few other options, with Tagovailoa and Skylar Thompson both out, and it must make the most of what it has.

This offense needs a jolt. Therefore, Huntley must make some plays. Achane has rushed 53 times for 165 yards and a touchdown while catching 20 passes for 187 yards and a score. However, he has been the most affected by the loss of Tagovailoa, as he cannot get anything going against a stacked box. Hill has also been affected, with 17 receptions for 217 yards and a touchdown. Likewise, Waddle has tallied 17 receptions for 212 yards.

The defense lost Jaelan Phillips for the season. Regardless, there are still some pieces that can make some noise. Calais Campbell has tallied nine solo tackles and two sacks. Furthermore, Jordyn Brooks has added 17 solo tackles and one sack. Zach Sieler has delivered five solo tackles, one sack, and one interception. Yet, Jalen Ramsey has not been effective this season, with seven solo tackles but no interceptions.

The Dolphins will cover the spread if they can establish any offense and run the ball effectively. Then, the defense must make stops and force turnovers.

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Patriots are a bad team and have played like one over the last two weeks. Yet, they are the slight favorites in our NFL odds on FanDuel, almost entirely due to Tagovailoa's injury.

Brissett has been mediocre, with 536 yards passing, two touchdowns, and one interception. Unfortunately, he just has not been able to get the job done. Stevenson has rushed 65 times for 267 yards and two touchdowns while catching nine passes for 34 yards. However, he has had some fumbling issues and might lose his job to Antonio Gibson. Hunter Henry did almost nothing against the 49ers. Regardless, he still is the leading receiver in New England, with 14 receptions for 148 yards. Demario Douglas has added 12 catches for 94 yards.

The defense is not that good. Yet, some players have done well. Deatrich Wise Jr. has tallied three solo tackles and two sacks. Likewise, Keion White has added 11 solo tackles and four sacks. Jabrill Peppers has added 11 solo tackles and one interception.

The Patriots will cover the spread if they can run the ball and avoid turning the football over. Then, the defense must force some mistakes.

Final Dolphins-Patriots Prediction & Pick

The Dolphins lead the head-to-head series 62-55. They also swept the Patriots last season. Miami has gone 7-3 over the last 10 games against New England. Moreover, the Patriots have gone 2-3 over the last five games against the Dolphins at Gilette Field. The Dolphins are 5-10 without Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins are 0-4 against the spread this season, while the Pats are 1-2-1 against the odds. Additionally, the Fins are 0-1 against the odds on the road, while the Patriots are 0-0-1 at home. The Dolphins are down to their third-string quarterback, which greatly matters, primarily when it affects nearly every facet of the offense. The Dolphins-Patriots odds may change, but the injury to Tagovailoa is huge. Consequently, that will make a difference in this game as the Patriots use the running game and the defense to overcome the Dolphins at home.

Final Dolphins-Patriots Prediction & Pick: New England Patriots -1.5 (-104)