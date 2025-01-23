New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers could be in for a rough offseason. Less than three weeks after the conclusion of his eighth season, the Peppers pleaded guilty to cocaine possession in court on Thursday as a part of the trial stemming from charges of domestic violence following an October 2024 arrest.

Peppers' confession opened the trial on Thursday morning at Quincy District Court, per The Boston Herald. The trial was scheduled to begin the previous day but was postponed due to an unexpected pipe burst. The jury is expected to make an official decision later on Thursday.

The 29-year-old was suspected of possessing cocaine when police found traces of a powdery white substance in his wallet. No public reports could either confirm or deny if the police believed any potential drug usage contributed to the assault or not.

Peppers was originally arrested in October 2024 for allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend. Police responded to calls of a disturbance at his house, where they reported that the safety shoved his partner's head into a wall before choking her numerous times. According to the reports, Peppers attacked her for receiving a phone call from an unrecognized number.

Peppers, through his attorney, Marc Brofsky, has continuously denied the allegations. Brofsky claims that his client has evidence that proves his innocence, which will be revealed in court.

Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers' tumultuous 2024 campaign amid cocaine possession, domestic violence arrest

Following his initial arrest, Peppers landed on the commissioner's exempt list five weeks into the 2024 season. He would miss the next eight games and not be eligible to return until the NFL removed him from the list on Nov. 25, 2024. However, further injuries limited him to just two more appearances across the team's final five games.

The combination of legal and injury issues limited Peppers to just six games in 2024, tying his career-low for a season. His inconsistency reduced his seasonal production. The captain notched just 40 tackles, one forced fumble, and one interception on the year.

Peppers is just one year removed from the three-year, $24 million extension he signed before the 2024 season. His deal is worth up to $30 million and valid through the 2027 season but could be terminated depending on the result of his trial.

The former first-round pick signed the extension after a career resurgence in 2023. In his second season with the Patriots, Peppers racked up 78 tackles, two interceptions, eight pass breakups, one forced fumble and one sack. More than anything, he was praised for his on-field leadership by then-head coach Jerod Mayo.