It's a new era of football for the New England Patriots, as they have a new head coach in Jerod Mayo, and a new quarterback of the future in Drake Maye. However, even though the team selected Maye with the third overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, that doesn't necessarily mean he will start over veteran free agent signing Jacoby Brissett come Week 1.

After they completely failed with their Mac Jones project, the Patriots are going to be far more cautious with Maye under center this time around. There was always the belief that he could sit the upcoming 2024 campaign on the sidelines behind Brissett, and ahead of the start of the team's training camp, Mayo relayed that's exactly what their plan is as of right now.

Jerod Mayo makes thoughts on Patriots quarterback competition very clear

Ever since the Pats signed Brissett, it seemed like there was a chance he could hold down the fort while whoever the team ended up selecting as their quarterback of the future in the draft developed behind him. And while Maye could conceivably beat out Brissett for the starting job in training camp, it sounds like the veteran passer has the inside track currently.

While this may seem a bit confusing to Pats fans, there's really no need to rush Maye into the action. New England doesn't exactly have a strong supporting cast on offense, and after they messed up with Jones, they are going to be intent on not making the same mistakes with Maye. The Patriots aren't going to win it all in 2024, so there's no sense throwing Maye into the fire unnecessarily.

Even with this development, all eyes are going to be on Maye throughout training camp to see how he fares against the increased level of competition. It would be great to see him excel, but even then, it sounds like the starting quarterback job is Brissett's to lose for the time being.