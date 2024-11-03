The New England Patriots lost a nailbiter against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9, 20-17. Rookie quarterback Drake Maye performed inconsistently with highs and lows, but the Patriots' run game let down the offense. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for just 16 yards and a score on 10 carries. Head coach Jerod Mayo said after the game per The Athletic's Chad Graff, “Have to be able to run the football. That was disappointing. … Never want your quarterback to be your leading rusher.”

The Titans had only allowed 1,173 passing yards entering this game, the fewest in the NFL. That stiff defense against quarterbacks usually leads teams to run it more against Tennessee, but that wasn't getting any traction for the Patriots. Maye did lead the Pats with 95 rushing yards, but most of that came from his escapability and extension of broken plays.

Patriots fall to 2-7, last in AFC East

New England wasn't able to build any momentum from last week's 25-22 win over the New York Jets. That game was an anomaly, as the Pats were outgained 336 to 248.

Perhaps the steady hand of Jacoby Brissett, who entered after Drake Maye sustained a concussion, was enough to carry the day. Tight end Austin Hooper spoke of Brissett's presence during their win last week, via the AP.

“There's chaos going on, he never wavers. That's why he's a team captain,” Hooper said of Brissett. “You’ve got two options: You can either fold or you can fight. Thank God Drake's going to be all right, but when you have a guy like Jacoby, who's won here, you don't really blink.”

Despite their spiraling record, the Patriots don't seem interested in trading away their young assets like Christian Gonzalez ahead of the NFL trade deadline, per NFL Network's Josina Anderson.

“The Patriots have been receiving multiple calls on cornerback Christian Gonzalez. He’s not for sale, but they find it amusing.”

New England already parted ways with Josh Uche in making a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. Uche is just 26 years old and is on an expiring contract. Since Gonzalez is still on his rookie deal and the club has a fifth-year option, his price tag via trade would be significantly higher.

Fox Sports' Peter Schrager reports that New England also won't be willing to trade away Kyle Dugger or Davon Godchaux. It's unclear why the Patriots aren't more willing to part with some veteran assets, perhaps like running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

New England has four picks in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.