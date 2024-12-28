The New England Patriots are playing out another lost season as the team will miss the playoffs for the third straight year. New England entered Week 17 with a 3-12 record. The disappointing campaign has first-year head coach Jerod Mayo on the hot seat. Hoping to snap a five-game losing streak, the embattled coach reversed a decision he had made regarding lead RB Rhamondre Stevenson.

Mayo originally intended to start fifth-year running back Antonio Gibson in Saturday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss on X. Gibson was getting the nod due to Stevenson’s persistent fumbling problems this season.

However, when the Patriots took the field against the Chargers, it was Stevenson who got the start, per NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Stevenson has fumbled seven times in 14 games entering Week 17, losing three. It’s easily the most fumbles he’s had in a single season. The fourth-year rusher had four total fumbles in his first three years in the league before his ball security issues in 2024.

After starting the season with four fumbles over his first four games, Stevenson was demoted by Mayo for Week 5’s contest against the Miami Dolphins. While he did not start in that game, he did play, carrying the ball 12 times for 89 yards and a score. Most importantly, he held onto the football.

Patriots’ coach Jerod Mayo gave Rhamondre Stevenson the start in Week 17

He kept his turnovers in check for a while but the issues began again in Week 11. Last week in a 24-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Stevenson fumbled again, losing the ball. That seemed to be Mayo’s breaking point as the rookie coach decided Stevenson needed some time on the bench to think about things. But ultimately he changed his mind prior to kickoff in Week 17.

Ultimately it didn’t really matter who started the Patriots’ game against the Chargers as LA is dominating New England. At the two minute warning in the fourth quarter, the Chargers are up 40-7. Stevenson has two carries for one yard while Gibson turned eight totes into 17 scoreless yards.

The Patriots suffered a couple of injuries in the contest. Drake Maye was examined for a head injury before returning to the game but Christian Gonzalez wasn’t as lucky. New England’s top cornerback was ruled out with a concussion.

Despite a rough first season, the Patriots are unlikely to fire Mayo. The players still support him and the Krafts appear uninterested in moving on. New England will close out a brutal 2024 campaign with a home game against the Bills. Buffalo could be competing with the Baltimore Ravens for the second seed. But all the Patriots have at stake is their position in the 2025 draft.