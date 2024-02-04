New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne speaks on his future with the organization and, hoping to return to Patriots.

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne missed nearly half of the 2023 season after suffering a torn ACL at the end of October. With the departure of head coach Bill Belichick and Bourne playing through the last year of his contract, his future in New England was unknown. Bourne recently came out, stating his hope for a return and love for the Patriots franchise.

“I want to come back [to New England]. That is a goal of mine. I love being a Patriot — it's a great environment for a person like me,” said Bourne, per Mike Reiss at ESPN. “Being a Patriot helped me grow into the player I am today. I'm thankful for the organization, but you never know. I've been in free agency before and I didn't know what would happen. And I don't know now.”

Bourne had the best year of his career in 2021, his first year with the Patriots. He'd been an integral part of their offense, seen as a reliable pass catcher with big play ability downfield. New England hasn't been the same franchise it once was, but the Patriots are still held to a high standard. Bourne is adamant about staying put in New England and building a career in a Patriots uniform, once he recovers from ACL surgery.

“These last two years were rebuilding, so I don't want to miss the time when you may be coming back, the good wave. It was rough but you never know where it could go. I feel like something good is coming in that building and I want to be part of it.”