Published November 18, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Former New England Patriots Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski will have yet another opportunity to relive a game that went down in infamy.

“80 for Brady,” a movie produced by and starring former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, released its first 3-minute trailer to the public yesterday. Along with Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski, the movie will star three Academy Award-winning actresses in Sally Field, West Side Story’s Rita Moreno and Jane Fonda, as well as Academy Award nominee Lily Tomlin.

“(Tom Brady and his teammates) have been part of a lot of battles together,” Tom Brady said in a May interview with Variety. “We’ve never been on a movie set together, but it felt like we were back in the locker room when we were there.

“Anytime I get my friends involved in things that I’m doing, it makes it that much more enjoyable for me.”

Inspired by a true story, 80 for Brady features four best friends who embark on an adventure to see Tom Brady and the 2017 New England Patriots compete against the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl. The game featured the largest comeback in Super Bowl history as the Patriots clawed back from a 28-3 deficit against Atlanta to win Tom Brady’s fifth championship ring.

Tom Brady recently thanked the four starring actresses when he shared the newly-released trailer in a Thursday Instagram post.

“It has been so cool to see this film come together,” Brady said. “To everyone who has helped us get here, thank you.

“This is an incredible story, led by four amazing women, and we’re so excited to share our trailer. 45 in football years is only 6.5 in dog years. I’m just getting started.”

Guy Fieri, host of the Food Network show “Divers, Drive-Ins and Dives,” will play an important role in hosting a spicy wings contest Sally Field was tasked with competing in.

The movie will premiere in theaters on Feb. 3, according to the Hollywood Reporter.