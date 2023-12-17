The Patriots are losing one of their offensive linemen due to injury.

The New England Patriots got some bad news during a game on Sunday when left guard Cole Strange had to be carted off the field due to an injury. Strange is ruled out for the remainder of a game against the Chiefs, per NFL Network.

Strange is a key pass protector for Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe. The left guard went down in the first half, lying on his back on the field. It appeared he got his foot caught in the turf during a drive, and his knee bent. Strange did get up again with assistance from others, but the cart came quickly out onto the field to give assistance.

The team is surely hoping Strange won't be gone for long. The team is playing with rookie Atonio Mafi for the remainder of the Chiefs game on the offensive line. Strange had been a major factor all season in the offensive line for the squad. He's one of many young star players in the franchise, having been drafted by the team in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Patriots are in the midst of one of the worst seasons for the franchise in decades. The team's struggled to score all year, en route to a 3-10 record. Patriots coach Bill Belichick's been under fire most of the year for how the team has played this season.

Strange played his college football at Chattanooga. He's been battling knee injuries off and on this year, going back to the summer. The Patriots trail the Chiefs at the time of writing, 14-10, nearing halftime.