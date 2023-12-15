Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman don't believe the Patriots-Bill Belichick rumors.

Rumors are swirling that the New England Patriots may part ways with their legendary head coach at the end of the season. So much so, that oddsmakers have Bill Belichick as the favorite to replace Brandon Staley as the next head coach for the Los Angeles Chargers.

However, former players Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman don't believe the rumors. They each expressed doubts about the rumors while appearing on Kay Adams' show, Up and Adams.

It's hard to imagine the Patriots firing Bill Belichick. But New England is a hot mess right now. They're currently 3-8 on the season and the offense just looks atrocious. At the very least, the defense has looked on point, for the most part. With that in mind, changes are on the horizon. It's just not clear if team owner, Robert Kraft, will actually fire Belichick or not.

There is a chance New England opts to stick with the future Hall of Fame coach. Especially if the Patriots select an exciting rookie quarterback prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. On the other hand, Bill Belichick's career record without Tom Brady at quarterback is a bit concerning.

Over the span of Belichick's career, he holds a win/loss record of 249-75 with Tom Brady at quarterback. Belichick's career record without Brady is a measly 82-98 as of this publishing.

So, although Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman doubt the ongoing rumors, the Patriots must weigh their options on Bill Belichick. It'll be interesting to see what Robert Kraft and the franchise decides to do at the end of the season.