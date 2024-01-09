Could Josh McDaniels make another return to New England under Bill Belichick?

The New England Patriots have some serious decisions to make before the 2o24 season, one of which regards the future of Hall of Fame head coach Bill Belichick. What seemed unfathomable just three or four years ago may be coming to fruition, as the Patriots could opt to fire or “relieve” Belichick of his duties after 24 seasons.

If that's not the case and New England decides to stick with Belichick for one final ride, the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach thinks he has an idea of how to improve the Patriots' offense. Reports are that Belichick could call on Josh McDaniels once again to run the Patriots offense.

“Belichick will need to lay out a firm plan to dramatically improve the on-field product after the Patriots’ worst record (4-13) of Kraft’s ownership,” Jeff Howe said. “Part of that plan may include a reunion with former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who is considered a candidate to return.”

McDaniels was fired by the Las Vegas Raiders midseason after coaching them for 25 games. Vegas went 9-16 under McDaniels, bringing his head coaching record in the NFL to 20-33 overall.

Before and in between the two head coaching gigs, McDaniels served as an assistant under Belichick in New England for 18 seasons. 12 of those seasons were as offensive coordinator and that’s presumably the role that McDaniels would get if he were to return.

That would likely spell the end of Bill O'Brien's time with the Patriots though perhaps Belichick can convince him to stay as a quality control coach or in another capacity.

Robert Kraft has long been fond of McDaniels and may allow Bill Belichick some more leeway if he brings his offensive guru back. Could Josh McDaniels essentially be saving Belichick's job?