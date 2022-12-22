By Conor Roche · 2 min read

FOXBOROUGH – Jakobi Meyers might have hit the lowest point a player could reach in an NFL game. The New England Patriots receiver not only committed a major gaffe, but also a gaffe that ultimately decided who won the game.

As you likely know by now, Meyers inexplicably threw a lateral back to Mac Jones with the game tied that was intercepted by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones, who ran the ball for a touchdown as time expired.

Three days later, the Patriots have to move on from that moment in order to help right the ship and keep their playoff hopes alive when they face the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Mac Jones said the veteran receiver is responding well after the low moment on Sunday.

“I think Kob is just a very routine person, kind of like myself,” the Patriots QB said Wednesday. “We just, no matter what happens the week before, we’re running the same schedule. I see him at the same times every day, and on the off day, everything. So, he’s a very routine person. He’s not going to let results affect his performance. He’s going to grind and do whatever he can to help the team like he’s done since he’s been here.

“Definitely had a great practice today. Just proud of the way he’s responding. That’s what football is all about. Sometimes when things don’t go your way, you just have to bounce back. I definitely look at him as a great leader on our team. So he’s setting a great example. Now we’re just getting ready for this big week. He’s done a good job,” the Patriots QB continued.

An emotional Jakobi Meyers said he was “trying to do too much and trying to be a hero” on the final play. Said he knew the score was tied and the play didn’t call for a lateral. pic.twitter.com/KiOIjKOqcR — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 19, 2022

There’s been no receiver that’s been more consistent in Jones’ time with the Patriots than Meyers. The fourth-year wideout led the team in receiving last season, recording 83 receptions for 866 yards.

Meyers hasn’t played as well this season, like much of the offense. However, he’s missed three games due to injury, recording 52 receptions for 640 yards and three touchdowns so far this year.

Sunday’s loss dropped the Patriots to 7-7 and knocked them out of a playoff spot in the AFC standings. They obviously could still make the playoffs with three games remaining, but all three games are against teams that currently hold playoff spots.