Marcus Jones dazzled as a rookie in all phases of the game. The New England Patriots’ cornerback and returner not only made plays on defense and special teams though. He also made some highlight plays on offense, where he played at receiver at points during the season.

But through the first two weeks of training camp, there haven’t been any signs of Jones playing on offense. He’s mostly worked as a slot corner and in his usual returner role on special teams to this point.

Jones is keeping himself prepared though just in case his number is called again.

“I find out when you guys find out,” Jones told reporters. “I can’t give you anything. I don’t know anything right now. So whenever my number is called, I’ll make sure I’m gonna be ready.”

If Jones’ conversations with new Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien are any indication on if he’ll play offense, don’t expect it to happen anytime soon. Jones shared that he hasn’t had much conversation with O’Brien to this point.

“The most conversation I had [with] him is, ‘how’s your day going?’ and ‘my day’s going good,’” Jones jokingly said.

Jones’ first offensive snap came as a bit of a surprise last season. There were no indications that he was going to play on that side of the ball despite playing a little bit of offense in college.

But in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills, Jones turned a screen pass into a 48-yard touchdown on his first offensive snap in the NFL. He played some more offensive snaps later in the season, recording three more receptions on 18 total offensive snaps.

Just as he was with his offensive snaps, Jones was as efficient at keeping things a secret when asked when he thinks he’ll get more offensive snaps.

“I don’t know. I can’t give it to you,” Jones said. “I don’t know.”