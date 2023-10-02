New England Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon left Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half, and he is being evaluated for a biceps tendon injury, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Matthew Judon will be getting an MRI to determine the severity of his injury, but regardless, he is expected to miss some time for the Patriots, according to Rapoport.

Judon's injury is salt in the wound for the Patriots. The game was out of hand, and it is not the only injury that the Patriots suffered on the defensive side of the ball. Rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez left the game against the Cowboys with a shoulder injury as well.

The Patriots dropped to 1-3 on the season, with their lone win coming against the New York Jets in Week 3. The losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Miami Dolphins were relatively close games, but the Cowboys game was not competitive.

Next week, the Patriots play the New Orleans Saints at home, and they desperately need to avoid starting 1-4 to keep their playoff hopes alive this season. Having Judon and Christian Gonzalez will make that game a lot easier. Especially against the Saints' offense that features Chris Olave and Michael Thomas.

It seems as if Judon playing against the Saints is out of the question, as it was reported that he is expected to miss some time with his injury. It will be worth monitoring the status of his MRI and the timeline that he receives as a result.