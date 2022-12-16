By Conor Roche · 2 min read

New England Patriots star linebacker Matthew Judon began his Thursday by sending a complaint to the league.

Judon, who’s tied for the league lead in sacks, tweeted a screenshot of an email saying that he’d been selected for a random drug test – again.

“Dear @NFLPA@NFL, leave me the F alone please,” Judon wrote in the tweet. “It’s no way this is random. I take melatonin to sleep sometimes. The rest is just vibes.”

Dear @NFLPA@NFL leave me the F alone please. It’s no way this is random. I take melatonin to sleep sometimes. The rest is just vibes pic.twitter.com/9bfYeoQH4O — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) December 15, 2022

Naturally, Judon was asked about his random drug tests following the Patriots’ practice at the University of Arizona on Thursday. He has been tested so many times this season that he has lost a specific count, estimating he has been tested somewhere between 8-10 times while in prior seasons he was never tested more than five times.

“It is what it is,” Judon said. “There’s nothing in my body, so we’re all right… I don’t like it, but it really don’t matter, does it? Can’t do nothing. If I don’t take it, I’m going to get in trouble. So I’m just going to cry about it and take it.”

Another random drug test for the gang. NFL saying I know it gotta be something. — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) December 2, 2022

The message Judon received on Thursday is presumably the third time he has been drug tested in the last few weeks. He tweeted on Nov. 25 “how many random drug test can one have?” and on Dec. 2 he tweeted “Another random drug test for the gang. NFL saying I know it gotta be something.”

While Judon believes something fishy might be happening, the agreement between the NFLPA and the league suggests otherwise. Players are randomly selected to get drug tested via an independent administrator. However, players can be subjected to a drug test if there is an ongoing reasonable cause.

“Is it motivating? Hell no. That ain’t motivating,” Judon replied. “It’s just something that the NFL does and it’s random. I don’t think they have that many J names, so I guess mine gets called all the time.”