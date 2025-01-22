After naming Mike Vrabel their next head coach, the New England Patriots wasted little time bringing Josh McDaniels back into the fold as offensive coordinator. Now, Vrabel has both coordinators in place as he begins his Patriots tenure.

New England is hiring Detroit Lions defensive line coach Terrell Williams as their new defensive coordinator, via Adam Schefter and Mike Reiss of ESPN. Vrabel has ties to Williams from their time with the Tennessee Titans together.

Williams was with the Titans from 2018-2023, the exact years Vrabel was head coach of the team. He served as the defensive line coach for the entirety of his tenure, earning Assistant head coach honors in 2023. That year, Vrabel had Williams operate as Tennessee's head coach in their preseason opener.

While both parties went separate ways after their time in Tennessee, it's clear Vrabel and Williams stayed close. Working as a coach first in college and then the NFL since 1998, this will be Williams' first opportunity to be a defensive coordinator.

As a whole, the Lions' defense struggled at times in 2024, ranking 20th in the league, allowing 342.4 yards per game. However, they delt with a litany of injuries, with Aidan Hutchinson's ACL tear being the biggest blow. Working alongside Aaron Glenn, Williams helped the team stay afloat. Furthermore, as Detroit's run game coordinator, he helped the Lions rank fifth-best in the league, allowing 98.4 YPG.

The Patriots ranked 23rd in run defense, allowing 131.4 YPG. Their defense as a whole ranked 22nd overall, allowing 343.3 YPG.

When he officially joins New England, Terrell Williams will be tasked with helping grow the Patriots' defense. With Mike Vrabel being a defensive coach himself, they'll surely bounce ideas off each other. The head coach has been hard at work trying to find the perfect Patriots staff. With Williams, and McDaniels now in tow, Vrabel has his direct lieutenants in place for the 2025 season.