Following the firing of head coach Jerod Mayo, the New England Patriots and former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel have been a match that many believe would pair well. After interviewing Vrabel for the opening, it appears the two are nearing a possible deal, per Jordan Schultz on X.

“Sources: The #Patriots and Mike Vrabel have been negotiating a deal to make him the franchise’s next head coach, and barring something unforeseen, the expectation remains that both sides will reach an agreement,” Schultz wrote. “(The @BostonGlobe’s @nicolecyang has also been on this story.)”

Like Mayo, Vrabel is a former Patriots player, playing linebacker for the franchise for eight seasons. Although Mayo's time with the team didn't bring positive results, the Patriots look to bring in another former player as their head coach in 2025.

