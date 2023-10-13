The latest JuJu Smith-Schuster injury update is that the New England Patriots wide receiver is out for the team’s Week 6 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. And the Pats’ injury pain doesn’t stop there. Bill Belichick and Mac Jones also have to contend with another WR and two offensive linemen being ruled out.

“#Patriots WRs JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas and OL Riley Reiff and Cole Strange are all out for Sunday's game vs. Las Vegas,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported on Friday afternoon.

This is not great news for a Patriots offense that is already struggling mightily. Douglas is the team’s second-leading WR with 10 catches for 143 yards this season, and Smith-Schuster was brought in to be the team’s WR1 but only has 14 catches for 86 yards thus far. Neither pass-catcher has a touchdown.

On the offensive line, RT Riley Reiff and LG Cole Strange are the Patriots’ two best players in front of Mac Jones, and missing them will make the QB’s life even tougher.

The JuJu Smith-Schuster injury update and the other players missing the Patriots Week 6 game against the Raiders is exactly what the offense didn’t need after being outscored 72-3 in the last two weeks.

Jones and company have produced just 409 yards of offense in these two blowout losses, which were the two biggest beatdowns of Bill Belichick’s coaching career. If the Patriots lose to the Raiders on Sunday, it will drop the team to 1-5, and increase the chances of them finishing last in the AFC East. The last time that happened was 23 years ago, in Belichick’s first season as head coach of the franchise.