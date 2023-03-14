The New England Patriots were dealt a tough blow on Tuesday morning. Jakobi Meyers, the team’s leading receiver over the past three seasons, reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders worth $33 million with $21 million guaranteed.

The deal comes as a bit of a surprise due to the money as many considered Meyers as the best receiver on the free-agent market this offseason.

Meyers explained though why he left New England for Sin City.

”It’s hard to turn down Las Vegas,” Meyers told CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson. “When you look at their offense, when you look at their coaches. They wanted me, I wanted them. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out with the Patriots. I put a lot of effort in my time there. I appreciate them, but God works in mysterious ways. I’m blessed.”

It’s currently unknown what the Patriots offered Jakobi Meyers or if they made him an offer to return. Meyers stated at the end of the regular season though that had hoped to return to New England on a new deal.

It’s tough to deny that Meyers is joining a good and familiar offensive situation in Las Vegas. The Raiders have one of the game’s best receivers in Davante Adams and running backs in Josh Jacobs. They’re also coached by Josh McDaniels, Meyers’ former offensive coordinator in New England, and signed a winning quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo on Monday.

Joining the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Meyers became one of the team’s better players over the last few seasons. He recorded team bests in receptions in 2020 and 2021, posting 82 receptions in the latter season. He had 67 receptions for 804 and six touchdowns in 14 games last season.

Meyers was also a favorite among the offensive players in the Patriots’ locker room. Quarterback Mac Jones consistently stated his appreciation of him this past season, even once saying that he hoped to play with him for the rest of his career.

Now, the Patriots are left with DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, and Tyquan Thornton at receiver.