The Patriots are having a busy offseason as they continue to make moves.

A new era is beginning for the New England Patriots as Bill Belichick is no longer the head coach. Jerod Mayo has taken over and is already hard at work for the Patriots. Things have already been weird for New England in the past few seasons without Tom Brady. This fan base was used to competing for Super Bowls every season with Belichick and Brady, and now, both of those guys are gone. Times are changing for the Patriots.

Jerod Mayo is working on building his staff in New England, and the Patriots are also making some moves in terms of front office hires. It was announced on Wednesday that Alonzo Highsmith is coming to New England to be an executive. Highsmith is coming from the University of Miami where he was the general manager of football operations. He has worked as an NFL exec before with the Green Bay Packers.

“After announcing a split with coach Bill Belichick last month, owner Robert Kraft insinuated that the New England Patriots might add to their front office as they navigate their new post-Belichick world.,” An article from The Athletic wrote. “A few weeks later, it appears they’re making meaningful additions.The Patriots are finalizing a deal with the University of Miami’s Alonzo Highsmith to add him to their front office as an executive in personnel with a job title that’s not yet determined, a league source said.”

The NFL offseason hasn't officially started yet, but the Patriots are making a lot of moves, and they need to be. It's going to continue to be a busy offseason for them. New England is coming off of a season in which they finished with a 4-13 record and they ended up in last place in the AFC East. The standard for the Patriots is competing for Super Bowls, and Mayo knows that. It will take some time to build this team back up, but he knows that this team has to get back to competing for championships, or the fan base will not be happy.