When the New England Patriots take the field for the first practice of training camp on Wednesday, they expect all of their healthy players to be out there – including Jack Jones.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick confirmed Tuesday that Jones will be practicing with the rest of the team.

”Jack will be out there,” Belichick said in a press conference.

However, he didn’t provide much more than that when asked about Jones’ availability.

“Legal situation that I can't comment on, that’s ongoing,” Belichick said. “Can't talk about it. It's a legal process.”

Jack Jones' airport arrest

Jones was arrested in June for allegedly carrying loaded guns in his luggage at Logan Airport.

Jones pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without an FID card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large capacity feeding device during his arraignment at East Boston Municipal Court a few days after his arrest. His next court date is Aug. 18, which falls between the Patriots’ first and and second preseason games.

Tuesday marked the first time that Belichick has commented about the situation. The arrest took place two days after the team concluded minicamp and took off for the summer break. Jones has also kept relatively quiet since the arrest, only sending out a tweet earlier in July to say that his situation doesn’t compare with NBA star Ja Morant’s situation.

Jones was one of the young standouts for the Patriots last season. The 25-year-old corner recorded two interceptions, with one being a pick-6 off Aaron Rodgers, plus 30 tackles.

Other Patriots updates

As for other players on the Patriots who had questionable springs, Belichick expects both Lawrence Guy and Trent Brown on the field Wednesday.

“Yeah, I hope so,” Belichick said when asked if he thought Guy’s situation was resolved after he skipped minicamp due to a reported contract issue. “It's football season. Most football players play football in football season.”

As for Brown, he passed on organized team activities and missed the first day of mandatory minicamp due to a flight issue. When he took the field for the other minicamp practice, Brown only participated in one session before working out on the side.

“He's been here the last four days,” Belichick said of Brown. “He looks ready to go.”